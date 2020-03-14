Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Declines By 18.0%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 83,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.40 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SDPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

