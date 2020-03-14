Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Increases By 254.5%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

