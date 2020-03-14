Short Interest in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Rises By 15.4%

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 354,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 265,719 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 201,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.