Short Interest in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Expands By 15.9%

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Shares of VAR opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,406. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

