SI-Bone Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SI-Bone in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SI-Bone’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $334,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,254 shares of company stock worth $1,039,451 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SI-Bone by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SI-Bone by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SI-Bone by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SI-Bone by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SI-Bone by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

