Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,899 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.39% of Silvercorp Metals worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.