SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

