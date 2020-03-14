SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $56.07 and last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 12927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

Specifically, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,148 shares of company stock worth $471,996. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. AJO LP bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

