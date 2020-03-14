Skyline Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,522 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 376 call options.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Skyline by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

SKY stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Skyline has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

