Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.76, 366,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,121,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Specifically, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $41,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $60,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,442,028 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Slack by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Slack by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

