Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sogou in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sogou alerts:

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.79 million. Sogou had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Sogou’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

SOGO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sogou has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Sogou stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sogou by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 1,273,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sogou by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 545,609 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.