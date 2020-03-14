Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sohu.com in a report released on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sohu.com’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOHU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $335.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.55. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 245.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 621.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,619 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

