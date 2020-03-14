Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $280.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $80,498.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,584 shares of company stock valued at $758,213. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 222,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

