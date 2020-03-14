Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,580 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487,634 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,422,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,847,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.