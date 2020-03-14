SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.53

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.53 and last traded at $96.19, with a volume of 148550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,554 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,972,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 439,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

