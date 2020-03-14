SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.78

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.78 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 2814914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $467,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

