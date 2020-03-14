Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Jamie Pike Purchases 1,300 Shares

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) insider Jamie Pike acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

LON:SPX opened at GBX 8,225 ($108.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,936.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,499.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,640 ($113.65).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.