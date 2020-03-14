Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.44% of Spirit Airlines worth $39,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAVE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 777,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 84,426 shares during the period.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE opened at $15.08 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAVE. BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.