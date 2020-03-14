Stratus Properties (STRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of STRS opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 0.39. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

