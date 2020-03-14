Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as low as C$20.83 and last traded at C$21.59, with a volume of 8409173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.90.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Citigroup increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

