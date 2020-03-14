SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

