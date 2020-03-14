Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

About Surge Energy

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.