Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Firstegy downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 2870762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

SGY has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Surge Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.28.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.29%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.64%.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.