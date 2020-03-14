Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 20767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 350,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

