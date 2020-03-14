Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TKAT opened at $1.13 on Friday. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

