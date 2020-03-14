Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,966 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

