TD Securities Trims Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Target Price to $1.70

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $1.80 to $1.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Surge Energy stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

