Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Shares of TDOC opened at $127.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.