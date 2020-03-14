TELUS Stock to Split on Wednesday, March 18th (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

TELUS stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. TELUS has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 79.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 20,331.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

