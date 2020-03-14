Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

