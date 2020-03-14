TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TFS Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFSL stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

