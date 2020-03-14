Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. Thales has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $126.05.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

