Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $382.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $641,436.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $14,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 147,630 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

