Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 432.00% from the stock’s current price.

TRVN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.66 on Friday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 215,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

