U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLCA. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 490.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 857,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 404,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

