UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UCB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.34. UCB has a 12-month low of $68.95 and a 12-month high of $97.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

