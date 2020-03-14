UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for UDR in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

