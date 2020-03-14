Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $205.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Union Pacific traded as low as $125.01 and last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 174967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.56.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

