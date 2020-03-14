United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 2185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 31.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $405,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 28.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

