Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Increased to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 712,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 703,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

