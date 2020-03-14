Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) Insider Purchases £151,800 in Stock

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) insider Nigel Rich acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £151,800 ($199,684.29).

Shares of SHED stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.68) on Friday. Urban Logistics Reit PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Urban Logistics Reit’s previous dividend of $3.75. Urban Logistics Reit’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Urban Logistics Reit Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

