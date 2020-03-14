Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 21754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Specifically, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 228.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.