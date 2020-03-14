Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at $342,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller purchased 883,340 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 48.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 169,458 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $5,222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $5.12 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

