Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508,216 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Vereit were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VER. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vereit by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

