Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $8.36 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $89,594.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 196,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 439.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 369,591 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

