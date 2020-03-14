VF (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. VF traded as low as $53.19 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 391948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.72.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in VF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,844,000 after buying an additional 2,436,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,543,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in VF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

