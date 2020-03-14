Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 4181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Victory Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Victory Capital by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Victory Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 37.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.