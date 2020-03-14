Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £18,688.60 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Richard Armitage purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,838 ($24.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,262.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,249.55 ($29.59).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

