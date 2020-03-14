Vodafone Group (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Vodafone Group (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Vodafone Group earned a coverage optimism score of -4.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIAOF. Barclays raised Vodafone Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

