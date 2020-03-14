Vuzix (VUZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Get Vuzix alerts:

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.